Omaha Police to increase patrols after 3 shootings in 2 days leave 7 hurt
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officials on Monday said they would be stepping up patrols after multiple shootings were reported in recent days.
- 4:42 p.m. Sunday: One person hurt in shooting reported at the North Omaha Transit Center
- 9:15 p.m. Sunday: Four people hurt in shooting reported at a north Omaha grocery store
- 12:42 a.m. Monday: Two people hurt in shooting reported near 30th Street and Martin Avenue
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.