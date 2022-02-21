Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest driver in fatal hit & run, identify victim

BREAKING: Pedestrian killed in hit and run in South Omaha
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested 20-year-old Satiago Paiz-Bautista for a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday morning.

Paiz-Bautista was booked for ‘leaving the scene of a crash which caused death’ just before 1:30am Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at 24th & D.

The investigation revealed 43-year-old Tommy Tsosie of Omaha was trying to cross the street when a red sedan hit him heading southbound and turning westbound on G. Street.

Tsosie was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Medics.

