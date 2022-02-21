Omaha Farmers Market to return to Aksarben, Old Market streets for 2022 season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday’s unseasonably warm weather had many out and about across town, reminding some of bustling Farmers Market days.

This year’s market is making it’s return in early May, and for the first time since 2019, vendors will be back in their original spots along the streets of the Old Market and Aksarben Village.

“We’re really excited to go back to our original locations, in the Old Market on the streets so right here at 11th and Jackson to 11th and Howard and then in this nice little lot over here, and in Aksarben Village, we’ll be back on the streets of the village,” says Maggie Winton, the event Marketing Coordinator for the Omaha Farmers Market.

In 2020 and 2021, the market had been on the parking garage on 10th and Jackson, and in the parking lot of Baxter Arena.

“Those locations were just better for us to keep the community safe, social distance a little bit better, kind of mitigate you know spacing regulations, make sure people had one way in, one way out just making sure everyone was staying safe,” she says.

Organizers like Winton say they’re confident the number of vendors will climb back to pre-pandemic levels this year.

“We did have a little bit of a drop because when we went back to vendors and said we want you to come back, obviously, but we understand it’s not feasible for everyone, health issues, family issues, safety issues all of that so we did have a bit of a drop but it was nothing that we don’t expect to bring back this year.”

Organizers will evaluate their COVID-19 guidelines as the event draws closer, Winton says.

For now, they’re excited and hopeful they’ll see continued support from the Omaha community.

“We have so many different products from produce to dairy to meat to crafts, we provide a space for so many people to showcase their wares and their goods, and of course the past two years have been really hard and local businesses have hit the brunt of that, they’ve really taken a hit, so this is a great way to, you know, it’s every weekend for 26 weeks from May to October, so it’s really easy to just stop by even for 20 minutes.”

Although the markets the last two years haven’t been far from their original locations, Winton says vendors, supporters and organizers are glad to return to the streets.

“We’re really excited, there are so many great local businesses here in the Old Market and in Aksarben Village that we love working with, we love helping to bring people down to these great spaces in Omaha here, these are two really great entertainment districts with so much to offer,” Winton says.

Seasonal vendor applications are open now, and due by March 4.

The Farmers Market will run from May 7 to October 16.

