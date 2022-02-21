Advertisement

Nebraska church can build new facility after reaching settlement with village

(PHOTO: First Liberty Institute)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHILL, Neb. (WOWT) - A settlement was reached Thursday with the Village of Walthill, Nebraska, and the Light of the World Gospel Ministries according to First Liberty Institute.

The church can build a facility on Main Street for worship, ministry, and commercial businesses.

“Light of the World Gospel Ministries is thrilled that it can now minister more effectively to the area and help revitalize the community,” said Roger Byron, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “Light of the World will transform the dilapidated and undeveloped property into a new space to serve all village residents.  We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Justice for its help in this matter, and we are grateful to Village officials for reaching this settlement.”

The Light of the World Gospel Ministries sued the Village of Walthill in 2018 for “revoked or denied numerous permits,” as stated in the release.

It’s reported the U.S Department of Justice filed a separate lawsuit against the Village in 2020.

“We are grateful that we can now bring the light and love of Jesus to our community and help revitalize our town,” said Paul Malcomson, Light of the World’s pastor. “We just want to live in peace, worship, and serve our neighbors.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Love
Huskers basketball assistant coach suspended plus Ashley Scoggin no longer on the team
Pedestrian killed in South Omaha hit and run
Drone helps catch suspect in short chase in Iowa
Officer sent to hospital after fight at OPS middle school
Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford confirms he has cancer

Latest News

Omaha Police investigate shooting at North Omaha Transit Center
Police investigating shooting at North Omaha Transit Center
Iowa man sentenced to prison for accessing child pornography
Three exposed to chemical spill at Lincoln Premium Poultry
Omaha's Monday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Winter makes a comeback this week