Nebraska church can build new facility after reaching settlement with village

WALTHILL, Neb. (WOWT) - A settlement was reached Thursday with the Village of Walthill, Nebraska, and the Light of the World Gospel Ministries according to First Liberty Institute.

The church can build a facility on Main Street for worship, ministry, and commercial businesses.

“Light of the World Gospel Ministries is thrilled that it can now minister more effectively to the area and help revitalize the community,” said Roger Byron, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “Light of the World will transform the dilapidated and undeveloped property into a new space to serve all village residents. We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Justice for its help in this matter, and we are grateful to Village officials for reaching this settlement.”

The Light of the World Gospel Ministries sued the Village of Walthill in 2018 for “revoked or denied numerous permits,” as stated in the release.

It’s reported the U.S Department of Justice filed a separate lawsuit against the Village in 2020.

“We are grateful that we can now bring the light and love of Jesus to our community and help revitalize our town,” said Paul Malcomson, Light of the World’s pastor. “We just want to live in peace, worship, and serve our neighbors.”

