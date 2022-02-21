Medical examiner says motorcycle driver shot before crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — What appeared to be a deadly motorcycle crash turned into a homicide investigation after a medical examiner determined the driver had been shot before the crash.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday after the motorcycle driver went straight into a roundabout at the intersection of Benton Boulevard and St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police department spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the motorcycle driver was thrown off his burnt orange Harley Davidson in the crash. The driver, who was identified as 50-year-old Jeffrey Nemitz of Omaha, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner determined later that Nemitz had been shot.

