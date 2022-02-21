Advertisement

Medical examiner says motorcycle driver shot before crash

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — What appeared to be a deadly motorcycle crash turned into a homicide investigation after a medical examiner determined the driver had been shot before the crash.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday after the motorcycle driver went straight into a roundabout at the intersection of Benton Boulevard and St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police department spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the motorcycle driver was thrown off his burnt orange Harley Davidson in the crash. The driver, who was identified as 50-year-old Jeffrey Nemitz of Omaha, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner determined later that Nemitz had been shot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Love
Huskers basketball assistant coach suspended plus Ashley Scoggin no longer on the team
Church can build new facility after reaching settlement with northeast Nebraska village
Drone helps catch suspect in short chase in Iowa
Nebraska legislative aide talks after State Sen. Groene’s resignation
Three exposed to chemical spill at Fremont poultry plant

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
(AP graphic)
Monday Feb. 21 COVID-19 update: Active cases in Omaha-metro school districts continue to decline
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Two hurt in overnight shooting in north Omaha