Iowa man sentenced to prison for accessing child pornography

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - A 29-year-old Iowa man was sentenced Monday by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Zachery McCuen was sentenced to eight years in prison for accessing child pornography.

In an investigation by Homeland Security, officials got a tip of child pornography traded in a Kik group chat in Jan. 2019.

According to the release, one of the users was identified as McCuen, and the release further states he was communicating with, exchanging, and receiving pictures and videos of child pornography with another Kik user from California in Oct. 2018.

