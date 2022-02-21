Advertisement

Fontenelle Forest’s Nature Center torn down at Neale Woods

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer recently visited Neale Woods and noticed major changes to the area and asked if there was an update to report.

6 News found new information.

A spokesperson who oversees Neale Woods tells 6 News the old Nature Center was torn down last week.

This was because the building was getting old and rapidly deteriorating. It was so bad, the building could no longer be used.

While the current operations will not be affected, the Nature Center building will not be replaced.

