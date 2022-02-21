David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Arctic chill blasts in tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mild air managed to push into the metro this afternoon with high temperatures around 50 degrees, but we saw a huge swing in temperatures across the region. In the early afternoon, temperatures ranged from 65 in Falls City, to 15 in Norfolk. That Arctic air is on the move and will push into the metro this evening with temperatures falling into the 20s by 6 or 7pm.

Monday Afternoon Temperatures (WOWT)

Temperatures will continue to plunge into the teens by morning, with lows near 11 in the Omaha metro. It will be even colder to the north, with morning temperatures in the single digits. Wind chills will fall below zero for much of the area. In addition to the cold, some light drizzle and snow will develop after Midnight. Initially, we may see some light freezing drizzle, but dry air and gusty winds should help to keep impacts minimal. By 4 to 6am, that drizzle should switch to very light snow. Light snow is likely for a few hours during the morning, coming to an end by 10am or so. Snow amounts will be very light around the metro, with most areas seeing less than a half-inch.

Very Light Snow Tuesday Morning (WOWT)

Temperatures throughout Tuesday will be very cold, with highs only around 14 in Omaha. Wind chills will likely remain below zero all day long. The cold continues to intensify Tuesday night into Wednesday. Overnight temperatures likely drop to around 0 in the metro, and as cold as -5 north of I-80. Wind chills will fall into the -20 to -25 degree range, with is potentially dangerous if you are not properly prepared for that cold. Winds will drop a little on Wednesday, but it stays cold with highs still in the mid-teens.

Frigid Wind Chills Wednesday Morning (WOWT)

Another round of light snow is possible on Tuesday, but once again snow amounts look minimal, with most of the area picking up less than an inch of snow. The cold remains in place Thursday, with highs in the teens. We do start to rebound by the end of the week, with highs in the 20s on Friday, and warming into the 40s by Saturday.

