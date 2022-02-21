Creighton overcomes even more adversity beating Marquette 83-82

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was a moment with five minutes to go when it did not look good for the home team, at least from the outside. Creighton trailed Marquette 78-73 with Alex O’Connell on the ground in serious pain. He shot a three-pointer and landed on a Golden Eagles player and that was it for the Jays guard. A team that already had Arthur Kaluma watching from the bench with his own injury. Down two starters and five points, Creighton made up the gap and moved into a third-place BIG EAST tie with an 83-82 win.

Ryan Hawkins said he felt the final five minutes were more about having fun than digging deep. It was a situation the team embraced with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line in the final five games. Before this matchup many around the country had Creighton on the bubble, now that the Jays are at worst a top-four team in the BIG EAST, the situation has improved with this quality win. For now, late February is always a fluid situation on and near the bubble.

All five starters scored in double figures and the Bluejays have won five straight. The team improves to 10-5 in the BIG EAST and 18-8 overall. Creighton is now 3-0 all-time in games that end 83-82, including a 2005 win over Greg McDermott’s Northern Iowa team and a 2002 NCAA Tournament win over No. 15 Florida. They are at St. John’s next, a 5:30 p.m. tip Wednesday.

