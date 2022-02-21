6 First Alert traffic update: Brush fire impacting northbound Highway 75

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were diverting northbound traffic off of Highway 75 on Monday afternoon after a brush fire was reported near Chandler Road.

BRUSH FIRE at 14:43 JFK & Chandler just south — Sarpy County 911 (@SarpyCounty911) February 21, 2022

Hwy 75 nb closed for wildfire.

Looks like they have it under control pic.twitter.com/ocnPWCeubP — Sgt James Shade (@OPDSgtShade) February 21, 2022

The detour was set up about two miles south, at Cornhusker Road.

Nebraska 511 was reporting “standstill traffic” on northbound Highway 75 in the area at 3:24 p.m. At 4 p.m., the traffic map was showing the back-up had extended to Capehart Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

