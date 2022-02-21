6 First Alert traffic update: Brush fire impacting northbound Highway 75
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were diverting northbound traffic off of Highway 75 on Monday afternoon after a brush fire was reported near Chandler Road.
The detour was set up about two miles south, at Cornhusker Road.
Nebraska 511 was reporting “standstill traffic” on northbound Highway 75 in the area at 3:24 p.m. At 4 p.m., the traffic map was showing the back-up had extended to Capehart Road.
