Wrestling state championships, including first-time NSAA girls winners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are girls NSAA state champions in wrestling for the first time, 12 to be exact. Regan Rosseter from Westside finished an undefeated season by winning at 126 pounds. Maycee Peacher from Bennington won at 100 pounds. Two sisters at Yutan won titles, Aubrie Pehrson at 107 pounds and Alexis Pehrson at 120 pounds. Zoey Barber from Plattsmouth won at 114 pounds and Kaylee Ricketts from Wahoo won at 165 pounds.

Millard South boys had four individual state champions. They are Antrell Taylor who’s headed to Nebraska, Tyler Antoniak, Joel Adams and Miles Anderson. The Patriots also won the team title for the seventh time in eight years. Taylor won his third championship, it was the second for Antoniak and Adams.

Garrett Grice called it a relief winning his fourth state championship. The Bellevue East wrestler is only the 35th wrestler in the state to go four for four.

Other state champions in Class A include Tyler Durden Papillion La-Vista (106 pounds), Nick Hamilton Papillion La-Vista (160 pounds), Noah Blair Millard West (182 pounds), Tyler Stewart Omaha North (195 pounds) and Tyson Terry Omaha North (220 pounds).

Bennington won the team title in Class B, individual champions include Kael Lauridsen at 113 pounds, Connor Ritonya at 120 pounds, Kyler Laurisden at 126 pounds, AJ Parrish at 138 pounds and Luke MacDonald at 195 pounds.

