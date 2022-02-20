Advertisement

Winter Olympics Day 17 preview: Paris 2024 summer Olympics

2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China(KTVF)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Watch features and highlights from Sunday’s Olympic Games in Beijing.

Keep up with the Winter Olympics
Olympics coverage
Medal count

NBC OLYMPICS ZONE EXTRAS

PARIS 2024

Paris 2024: A moveable feast of sports and culture

Paris is preparing to welcome the world in 2024 when it will hold the next summer Olympics. Sam Brock previews the much-anticipated Games which organizers say will “showcase the best of France.”

WINTER OLYMPICS DOMINANCE

Norway’s secret to Winter Olympics dominance

Norway is at the top of the medal table at the Winter Olympics yet again, and has broken its own record for most golds (15 so far) won at a Winter Olympics. Jo Ling Kent finds out what sets Norwegian athletes apart.

2022 PARALYMPIC WINTER OLYMPICS

Athletes to watch at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Olympics

In just two weeks, Beijing will welcome more of the world’s best athletes for the 2022 Paralympic Winter Olympics. Anne Thompson spotlights three of Team USA’s athletes.

FUTURE TEAM USA

Which athletes might be the future of Team USA?

As the sun sets on the 2022 Winter Olympics, Team USA’s future stars are looking towards the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. Craig Melvin introduces Sonny Alba, Ben Ritchie, Ilia Malinin, and more Olympic hopefuls.

USA GOLDEN MOMENTS

Relive Team USA’s golden moments at the 2022 Winter Olympics

From the gold medal victories to the epic comebacks, relive all of the U.S. Olympic team’s most thrilling moments from Beijing.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

Catch up on the Games
Olympics Day 1 highlights
Olympics Day 2 highlights
Olympics Day 3 highlights
Olympics Day 4 highlights
Olympics Day 5 highlights
Olympics Day 6 highlights
Olympics Day 7 highlights
Olympics Day 8 highlights
Olympics Day 9 highlights
Olympics Day 10 highlights
Continued coverage
Olympics Day 11 highlights
Olympics Day 12 highlights
Olympics Day 13 highlights
Olympics Day 14 highlights
Olympics Day 15 highlights
Olympics Day 16 highlights
Olympic rings

Most Read

Officer sent to hospital after fight at OPS middle school
Nebraska State Sen. Mike Groene resigning
Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford confirms he has cancer
Pedestrian killed in South Omaha hit and run
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Aksarben club sees surge in people trying curling thanks to Olympics
Nebraska women's basketball assistant coach suspended with pay
Nebraska women's basketball assistant coach suspended with pay
Silver medalists Karen Chen and Nathan Chen pose for a photo after the team event in the figure...
Panel denies US skaters’ appeal to get Olympic silver medals
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Winter Olympics Day 16 highlights: U.S. Elana Meyers Taylor makes history, fifth medal in bobsled