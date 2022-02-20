What slopes in Omaha metro, Beijing have in common

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What Mother Nature has failed to provide this winter, man has made. At least in terms of snow on ski slopes from Beijing to Crescent, Iowa.

What’s good for the Olympics is good enough for snow and ski lovers in the Omaha metro.

Bejing is a world away from Crescent, Iowa but the connections start simply. Snow.

Not just snow, but the kind of snow. Man-made.

Bejing averages less than an inch every February and this year snowfall in the Omaha metro is way down. So blowing the white stuff provides a lifeline there and to Mt. Crescent Ski Area in Loess Hills.

“Honestly, we pretty much blow the same amount every year. The natural snow, as much as it’s nice for the surroundings, it really doesn’t affect how much we need on the mountain itself. And actually... what’s really cool... is we have similar machines made by the same manufacturer as they do in the Olympics,” said Chris Andrew, Operations Manager at Mt. Crescent Ski Area.

Of course, they have 350 of those machines in Beijing, turning a mind-blowing 490 million gallons of water into snow for the Olympics.

On this day in mid-February in the Bluffs, snow sports enthusiasts seemed happy just to have it.

“It’s not bad, it could soften up a little bit but hey, it’s something right?”

“Snowboarding in the plains, good enough for me.”

It’s good enough for training too.

Twelve-year-old Kimberly Starkovich is a rising amateur competitive skier but when her family moved to Omaha this year, she wasn’t sure she’d find a place to stay sharp for competitions in the rockies and upper lakes.

“I was actually very thankful to find this place, honestly, because I didn’t want to quit skiing, especially with how far I’ve come. And yes, I love everyone here. It’s definitely my new home for skiing,” said Starkovich.

Kimberly of course has been watching the best in the world in the Olympics. Which always stokes a new breed of skiers and boarders.

“Every time there’s an Olympic cycle that comes through, winter Olympics, we see an uptick in our lessons, which is great. You got all those kids at home seeing Shaun White and Mikaela Shiffrin and Chloe Kim out there, and they’re like, I wanna do that!” said Andrew.

And if snow angles ever become an Olympic sport, I think young Jackson is a surefire gold medal contender.

Chris thinks they’ll get a least a couple more weeks of action at Mt. Crescent, weather permitting.

