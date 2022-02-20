Omaha’s Furniture Bank in need of helping hands of volunteers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Restoring Dignity and The Furniture Project is in a joint effort in helping refugee families in Omaha.

At the furniture bank, furniture is donated to them and then they give it to refugee families in the Omaha metro area.

With the large number of donations they receive throughout the week, the nonprofit organization has volunteers on hand to help around the facility.

But the furniture bank is in great need of more helping hands.

“In order to do this, we have to depend on volunteers.”

Once they receive the donation, volunteers organize, clean, and haul the furniture. With more volunteers, that could speed up the process and more.

“They all play a crucial role because you know there are so many refugees coming in, and these items need to get to them so we make sure these items are prepped and clean from the moment they’re dropped off,” said Eh Htoo Gay, Manager.

The cleaning and getting the furniture ready for the families is something that these volunteers take pride in.

“When we send things out to families, we want to be proud of what we’re sending out and know that they’re getting something in their house that we would like in ours so it’s very important to have this clean and organized and ready to go,” said Joyce McArthur-Johnson, volunteer.

To help with keeping things in tip-top shape, anyone can have the opportunity to help at the furniture bank in a variety of ways. They just need some of your time.

“You can come and work for two or three hours doing some volunteering whether that’s here with the furniture or with the household items for the families.”

The hope of having more volunteers is that it’s a role that can make a difference in the community.

“Eventually we want volunteers that will keep coming back and we can have a set schedule for them.”

