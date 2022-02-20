Advertisement

Nebraska legislative aide talks after Groene resignation

By Brian Mastre
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time, 6 News is hearing from the legislative aide who filed a workplace harassment complaint against her boss Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte.

Groene resigned as a state senator Friday.

The legislative aide told 6 News she’s okay with her name being out there and is grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement.

Thursday, the Nebraska Sunrise News broke the story that’s longtime aide found photos of her on Groene’s computer, including close-ups of “provocative body parts” that were emailed to other parties.

The victim tells 6 News that it is her choice to not share more information about the case since it’s part of a formal investigation.

She adds that no one has told her to be silent, that these are her decisions and hers alone.

We’re told the unicameral’s executive board is investigating.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt has asked for the attorney general and capitol security to take a deeper dive into the allegations.

Read Sen. Hunt’s letter to the attorney general and capitol security

