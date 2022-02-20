Advertisement

Huskers basketball assistant coach suspended plus Ashley Scoggin no longer on the team

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the day before Nebraska will play Minnesota at home, the team will look very different. On the court and on the bench. First Ashley Scoggin is no longer on the roster, she’s not part of the team. Scoggin has made 55 three-pointers, second-most on the team and is shooting 42% from the arc.

Also, assistant coach Chuck Love has been suspended with pay. Nebraska athletics says “This is a personnel matter and there will be no additional comment at this time.”

Two very significant developments, it is not clear if they are related.

