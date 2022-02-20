Advertisement

Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times

Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140 times at their home.(Palm Springs Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) – A 61-year-old Florida woman is accused of killing her husband by stabbing him more than 140 times.

Joan Burke appeared before a judge Sunday in a video-conference.

Officers with the Palm Springs Police Department said Burke’s son called police from the couple’s home Feb. 11. They say he told them that he discovered the body of his step-father, 62-year-old Melvin Weller.

Weller’s family said he was physically disabled.

When police arrived, they found Burke lying in a bed. She was conscious and alert, but remained silent. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An autopsy revealed that Weller also suffered a skull fracture from a blow to the head with a meat cleaver.

Authorities said a motive is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

