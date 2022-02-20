Federal court sentences Omaha man to over 12 years for distributing child porn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates on Tuesday and Thursday involving

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Dillon Morgan, 24, of Scottsbluff was sentenced to 10 years Thursday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. In an investigation with Nebraska State Patrol and the WING Task Force, there was a confidential informant operated to buy meth from Morgan. According to the release, the informant bought 29 grams of meth from Morgan in Feb. 2020 and again bought a total of about 32 grams in two incidents in March 2020. Authorities say Morgan was distributing meth in Alliance and Scottsbluff.

Cameron J. Stidd, 23, of Omaha was sentenced to 12 and a half years Wednesday for distribution of child pornography. In an investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol and Special Operations Division, there was a search warrant at his home where they sized many digital devices after Kik “identified at least one picture of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct that was distributed by a Kik user to other account users in Jan. 2020,” according to the release. Officials say at least 1,000 graphic files of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct were discovered from Stidd’s Kik account and devices. The investigation showed that he indeed distributed images during the time that Kik identified photos in Jan. 2020. According to the release, Stidd gave a voluntary statement admitting to using Kik to police. Kik was about to the get IP address of the user distributing explicit files and authorities were able to connect the IP address to Stidd. Stidd will have to register as a sex offender and pay $24,000 in restitution and a special assessment of $5,000.

Justin Smith, 35, of Omaha was sentenced to 14 and a half years Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with Omaha Police, officers say they watched Smith sell two grams of meth in Jan. 2020. There was a search at his home and authorities found 85 grams of meth. It’s reported that at the time, Smith was previously convicted twice for distributing meth.

Dammon Mayfield, 28, of Omaha was sentenced to two years Wednesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with Omaha Police, there was a traffic stop in May 2021 with many people in the car. Officials say one of the four people in the car, identified as Mayfield, was caught on social media showing off a gun near N 34th & Weber. It’s reported he’s a convicted felon for selling a gun and was on supervised release at the time. Police found the area Mayfield was at from social media and geolocation and during a pat-down, officers found him in possession of a loaded Hopkins & Allen .32 caliber handgun.

Dalton Ariza, 25, of Papillion was sentenced to over a year Wednesday for two counts of distributing methamphetamine. In an investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Omaha Police, a confidential source in cooperation with authorities bought many pills in Nov. 2019 and March 2020. It’s reported Ariza described the pills as ecstasy. Testing revealed the pills were of meth and caffeine. According to the release, Ariza was later arrested on state charges and indicted in federal court for the meth distribution. Officials say Ariza will start his sentence after being released from state custody.

Derek Miller, 55, of Omaha was sentenced to over a year Tuesday for making a false statement and representation in a Social Security Administration (SSA) form. In an investigation with the Office of Inspector General for the Social Security Administration and the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, officials say Miller made misrepresentations in his application/reapplication paperwork to each entity and additionally overstated his medical disability around March 2013 through Sep. 2017. According to the release, Miller received a total of $81,568 SSI benefits; $301,391.77 in Medicaid benefits; and $5,038 in SNAP benefits. It’s reported he started getting SSI benefits in 2009 and continued until April of 2019. Also, between November of 2009 and March of 2019, Miller received Medicaid benefits, and as stated in the release, and between March of 2013 through September 2017, he received SNAP benefits. According to the release, he indicated his only job was washing cars occasionally but Miller actually owns and works at his own vehicle repossession business. Officials say Miller is ordered to pay $24,552 in restitution.

Isaac Johnson, 52, of Texas was sentenced to 10 years Monday for conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. It’s reported Johnson was on parole for a drug offense in Houston and was found guilty in Nov. 2021. In an investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Omaha Police, and part of an operation by the Greater Omaha Safe Streets Task Force, agents were able to wiretap and receive communications between Johnson and co-defendants Anthony Moore and Robert Harris-Hearnes. According to the release, Johnson would drive from Houston to Omaha supplying cocaine to Moore and Harris-Hearnes between Oct. 2017 and Feb. 2019. While tracking Johnson’s phone and locations officers stopped his car while arriving at Moore’s house in Omaha. They say more than one-half pound of powder cocaine was found hidden in a door panel in Johnson’s car. Authorities also found additional powder cocaine, several thousand dollars in cash, a money counter, drug scales, packaging, and cutting agents in Moore’s home.

