Advertisement

Don’t Quit fitness campaign launches in Nebraska

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Nebraska schools may get an upgrade to their fitness centers.

The state has been selected to kick off the 2022 “Don’t Quit” fitness campaign.

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils has teamed up with fitness celebrity Jake Steinfield for the endeavor. Steinfeld is the creator of Body by Jake.

Three schools in the state will receive a state-of-the-art upgrade.

Nominations will be taken until Wednesday, March 16.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer sent to hospital after fight at OPS middle school
Nebraska State Sen. Mike Groene resigning
Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford confirms he has cancer
Pedestrian killed in South Omaha hit and run
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Winter Olympics Day 17 preview: Paris 2024 summer Olympics
Omaha’s Furniture Bank in need of helping hands of volunteers
Aksarben club sees surge in people trying curling thanks to Olympics
Skiers in the metro enjoy man-made snow.
What slopes in Omaha metro, Beijing have in common