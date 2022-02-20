David’s Morning Forecast - Near record warmth this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady southwest winds overnight help temperatures to start climbing before sunrise, jumping into the 40s around the metro to start the day. A few stronger gusts are possible this morning, but winds will actually die down as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will quickly warm today, jumping into the upper 50s by the lunch hour. Highs today likely top out in the middle 60s, not far from the record high of 67 for Omaha.

Near record warmth today (WOWT)

More clouds will roll in this evening and overnight as another cold front slides into the area. That front will actually stall out near the I-80 corridor, so temperatures will not drop all that much. Overnight lows settle in the low 30s for the metro. Afternoon conditions actually look quite mild for the metro area, with highs potentially pushing back up toward 50 degrees. However, there will likely be a large spread in temperatures across the area, with 30s in Norfolk ranging to the upper 60s near Falls City.

Monday Temperatures (WOWT)

A strong push of cold will arrive Monday night into Tuesday, with temperatures plunging into the teens. A light wintry mix will likely develop after Midnight, changing over to some light snow during the morning hours Tuesday. Precipitation amounts look quite light, with less than an inch of snow expected around the metro. Impacts should be minimal, though a few spotty slick spots can’t be ruled out. Snow will move out by midday, leaving cold conditions in place. Highs will only top out in the teens Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Another round of light snow is possible on Thursday, but again amounts look to be on the low side.

Tuesday Morning Snow Potential (WOWT)

