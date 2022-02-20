David’s Evening Forecast - Winter makes a comeback this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Incredible warmth across the area today, temperatures approached record levels for many of us. Omaha was one degree shy of the record, topping out at 66 degrees. Norfolk actually tied the record high, while Lincoln was a few degrees off but still very warm with a high of 67! We’ll stay mild this evening, with temperatures near 60 through sunset, falling to around 45 by 10pm. Still well above average for this time of year.

Near Record Warmth Today (WOWT)

Changes arrive Monday as a cold front begins to settle into the region. That front likely stalls out just north of I-80, meaning the metro gets in one more mild day. However, on the north side of the front it will be rather chilly all day. Norfolk could be in the 20s and 30s all day while Falls City tries to push close to 70! In Omaha, we’ll wind up in the middle with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The cold air then surges in by evening, dropping into the 20s and teens by the late evening hours.

Monday Afternoon Temperatures (WOWT)

Very cold conditions will push in by early Tuesday morning, along with a little bit of precipitation. There is a small chance for a little freezing drizzle early in the morning on Tuesday, but it should switch to light snow by sunrise. Snow showers may linger through the morning, but amounts look very like. Around the metro, we’re looking at a dusting to a half-inch at most. Some areas around Norfolk to Tekamah may see as much as 1 to 1.5 inches, but not a major snow event. Just very cold!

Light Snow Tuesday Morning (WOWT)

Temperatures continue to plunge to around zero by Wednesday morning. Gusty winds will continue through Wednesday morning as well, pushing wind chills down into the -20 to -25 degree range. That is down to dangerous territory. Winds let up some in the afternoon, but we only see highs in the teens. Another chance for light snow keeps us cold on Thursday. Temperatures do try to rebound back into the 40s by the upcoming weekend.

Dangerous Wind Chill Wednesday Morning (WOWT)

