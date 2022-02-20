Aksarben club sees surge in people trying curling thanks to Olympics

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From Beijing to Omaha—the Olympics are having a massive impact on people.

One local club is seeing a huge wave of people picking up winter sports thanks to the Olympic craze.

Rihanna and Joey Clark are the youngest people on the ice at Baxter Area.

At just 13 and eight years old—they joined the Aksarben Curling Club’s beginner’s league after falling in love with the sport just a few months ago.

“Well we watched the Olympic trials for curling here and it looked very easy and we wanted to try it,” said Rihanna and Joey Clark.

And these two aren’t alone.

Leaders with Aksarben Curling say since the Olympics kicked off, they’ve seen a massive surge in people interested in seeing what curling is all about.

“We’ve had a big wave of people who have wanted to come to learn to curl. We are actually projecting to teach more than 1,400 people how to curl this season here in town,” said Nic Swiercek, Aksarben Curling.

To put it in perspective—each year the team here typically teaches around 500 people how to play.

And they are seeing a huge range of people interested.

“Anybody can play it. We have people as young as five and people well into their 80′s who play. We also have people in wheelchairs so it’s an adaptable sport, it’s a multi-generational sport, and a lifelong sport,” said Swiercek, Aksarben Curling.

That’s exactly what the Clark sisters are hoping to gain after learning the basics.

“It’s been very fun. Like we’ve learned so much from when we started. Like we knew nothing and now we know—we’ve learned a lot. Yeah!” said the Clark sisters.

Today is our *final* session of our weekly Aksarben youth/juniors #curling this season! We’ve enjoyed teaching the game to more than two dozen kids and teens! #growthegame pic.twitter.com/hBC8XubK43 — Aksarben Curling 🥌 (@curlaksarben) February 19, 2022

