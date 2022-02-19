Winter Olympics Day 16 extras: Learning curling, mascot fever & the ‘Olympic moment’

(NBC) - Watch features and highlights from Saturday’s Olympic Games in Beijing.

MASCOT FEVER

Bing Dwen Dwen is causing panda-monium at Winter Olympics

Athletes and fans alike are smitten with Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot taking the 2022 Winter Olympics by storm. The toughest competition in Beijing might be trying to buy a stuffed Bing Dwen Dwen to take home.

SPEED SKATING

Jordan Stolz: From his backyard pond to Olympic ice

Jordan Stolz wore a life vest when he tried ice skating for the first time — because the “rink” was a frozen backyard pond. Now 17-year-old Stolz is making his Olympic debut and being called the future of speed skating.

MAKING OLYMPICS HISTORY

How Erin Jackson & Nick Baumgartner met the Olympic moment

Anne Thompson shares the stories of speed skater Erin Jackson and snowboarder Nick Baumgartner, who made history with their gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

CURLING

Brooms & beers: What to know before trying curling

Have John Shuster and company inspired you to grab a broom from your closet and try curling? Jo Ling Kent visited a curling club to learn all about curling gear and the tradition of a post-game toast to “good curling.”

SPORT

The simple life of ski superstar David Wise

A two-time Olympic gold medalist and father of two daughters, freestyle skier David Wise calls his hometown of Reno, Nevada “the best place in the world.” Wise shares what makes his family farm so special.

OLYMPICS RECAP

Relive the top moments of Olympic Day 14

From Brittany Bowe earning her first individual speed skating medal to the U.S. women’s hockey team facing off against Canada, rewatch the can’t-miss moments from Olympic Day 13.

