Two new COVID-19 treatments available in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department has started distributing two new pills to help treat COVID-19.

“The one is Paxlovid and that is actually a first-line, very effective at preventing severe disease. The other one is Molnupiravir and that one has shown to be less effective,” said Dr. Anne O’Keefe, Douglas County Health Dept. Senior Epidemiologist.

Douglas County’s Senior Epidemiologist—Dr. Anne O’Keefe says the new treatments must be taken within five days of feeling symptoms and she says—the pills aren’t for everyone.

“These pills are for anybody that’s at high risk of developing severe disease. So we know that older people are at very high risk, people with underlying conditions that might get worse if they get COVID-19,” said Dr. O’Keefe.

You also have to have a prescription from your doctor in order to get your hands on the treatment.

Dr. O’Keefe says it’s crucial you communicate with your doctor and let them know about any conditions you have.

“The Paxlovid has some interactions with other drugs just because of the way the body metabolizes it, it might interfere with other drugs.”

The state has also been given limited supplies of the two drugs and new shipments only come in every two weeks.

So, your doctor will help guide you to the best spots to find the treatment if you qualify.

Dr. O’Keefe says these treatments don’t take place of the vaccine and that the vaccine remains your best line of defense against COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.