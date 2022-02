OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run at 24th and D street early Saturday morning.

Douglas County dispatch tells 6 News the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Omaha Police shut down S 24th between C and D Streets following the crash to investigate.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

