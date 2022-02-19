Omaha nonprofit takes program national with Grandpads

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Isolation and depression can be daunting for senior citizens, especially if they’re separated from their loved ones.

One Omaha nonprofit organization is giving terminally ill seniors something priceless – a chance to stay connected to the world.

Jessie Winfrey enjoys the benefits of using her Grandpad, a technological device developed specifically for senior citizens.

”It kind of entertains me,” said Winfrey. “And I’ll sit down and play the games, and if I’m in the bed I’ll listen to the moods.”

Cheri Mastny, Executive Director of Dreamweaver Foundation, is dedicated to fulfilling bucket wishes for terminally ill, low-income seniors. When the pandemic hit, Dreamweaver wanted to do more to help.

”How do we continue to serve this population?” asked Mastny. “And from that, we created a new program called ‘Connecting Hope.’”

Dreamweaver teamed up with Grandpad, a tablet company based in Minnesota. Together, they get Grandpad devices directly into the hands of seniors.

“Through Zoom,” Mastny said. “We could connect these seniors and allow them to have conversations and physically see each other, even when they were being so isolated.”

Grandpads help to break the tech barrier for seniors. They’re easy to use with big color-coded buttons, two large speakers, and everything is one click away.

And there’s a help button to walk you through any issues you may encounter.

“We’ve had seniors tell us it’s given them their independence back,” said Mastny. “They’re able to do things on their own. They didn’t have to ask someone to make a phone call.”

Grandpads also provide the internet, news, games, music.

“And she taught me how to get music, my own music,” said Winfrey. “But she told me to go in there and search it and it was really helpful!”

The service has been such a hit in Nebraska -- it’s now going national!

Dreamweaver is going to serve seniors in all 50 states including Puerto Rico. Winfrey believes the program’s expansion will help so many people like her.

“I think it’s very good,” said Winfrey. “Cause it will allow them to reach out knowing other people my age, who do live in another state, it would be very beneficial to them.”

If you know a senior who could benefit from using a Grandpad, you must fill out a nomination sheet and answer a few questions. Just visit this website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.