Omaha Metro Transit looks forward to community feedback for MetroNEXT

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Metro Transit is inviting the community to voice their needs and perspectives on what’s next for MetroNEXT.

People in the community can give input at the in-person and virtual meetings in March. According to the release, people can address the three scenarios of improvements to rider amenities, bolstering existing bus routes, or extending service to new areas.

“We’re looking ahead to the service we want to provide as our community recovers from the pandemic,” said Metro’s CEO, Lauren Cencic. “This is a unique opportunity to reimagine our transit system, and we need to hear from all perspectives as we make decisions about what efforts to prioritize now and into the future.”

Officials say the feedback from the March meetings will be presented to the public in April. These are the dates and times of the meetings:

Tuesday, March 1 from 4 – 6 p.m. Metro Offices at 2222 Cuming St.

Friday, March 4 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. via Zoom

Saturday, March 5 from 2 – 4 p.m. Metro Offices at 2222 Cuming St.

Wednesday, March 9 from 6 – 7 p.m. via NONA Facebook Live

There will be a survey in-person and online and for those who couldn’t make it, there will also be recordings of the virtual meetings.

“Many details remain to be worked out as we explore this option,” said Amy Haase, Chair of Metro’s Board of Directors. “We’ve seen that our community’s transit needs extend beyond city borders, and a regional transit authority would be better equipped to address those needs on a holistic level.”

