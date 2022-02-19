No graves found at Genoa Indian School; search continues

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — An official leading the search for the remains of students who died at the Genoa U.S. Indian Boarding School said no graves were found during a search last year. But Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, said the work will continue.

Researchers finished their analysis of data from searches conducted late last year and found no evidence of graves. But evidence has clearly indicated children were buried on the school grounds, which operated from 1884 to 1934.

She said former students and newspaper stories from the time remember student burials at the school, which once had a 640-acre campus.

