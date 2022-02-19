Advertisement

No graves found at Genoa Indian School; search continues

A former federal boarding school for Native Americans closed down in 1934. But, memories of...
A former federal boarding school for Native Americans closed down in 1934. But, memories of the campus still linger.(KOLN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — An official leading the search for the remains of students who died at the Genoa U.S. Indian Boarding School said no graves were found during a search last year. But Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, said the work will continue.

Researchers finished their analysis of data from searches conducted late last year and found no evidence of graves. But evidence has clearly indicated children were buried on the school grounds, which operated from 1884 to 1934.

She said former students and newspaper stories from the time remember student burials at the school, which once had a 640-acre campus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer sent to hospital after fight at OPS middle school
Nebraska State Sen. Mike Groene resigning
Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford confirms he has cancer
Pedestrian killed in South Omaha hit and run
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Drone helps catch suspect in short chase in Iowa
Crews respond to house fire in Ralston
BREAKING: Crews respond to Ralston house fire
BREAKING: Crews respond to Ralston house fire
BREAKING: Pedestrian killed in hit and run in South Omaha
BREAKING: Pedestrian killed in hit and run in South Omaha