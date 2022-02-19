Advertisement

Nebraska man honored with Citizen Life Saver award

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska man is being honored with his heroic and life-saving actions.

Investigators say he pulled a woman from a burning car last May along Highway 81 near Madison, Nebraska.

Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol presented a Citizen Life Saver award to Mr. Riley Butts.

“This is a story that certainly could have had a different ending,” said Captain Dain Hicks, Commander of Troop B. “Without the quick and heroic actions taken by Riley, a family would have lost a loved one.”

Troopers say the woman suffered a medical episode while she was behind the wheel, lost control, crashed into a tree, and her car caught fire.

Riely was among the first to arrive at the scene. He called 911 and then ran up to the car and broke a side window to gain access inside.

NSP Presents Citizen Life Saver Award for Heroic Actions
NSP Presents Citizen Life Saver Award for Heroic Actions(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)

“(I) made sure there was nobody else in the vehicle, broke out the back window, so we were able to open the front door and pull her to safety,” said Butts. “I hope if anybody sees anything like that, they would try to pull over and help the most they can.”

He pulled her to safety just before the car exploded in flames.

“Riley acted without hesitation to help a complete stranger who was in immediate danger,” said Captain Hicks. “He undoubtedly saved a life that day. It is our privilege to present this award and to thank him to his heroism.”

