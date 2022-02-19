Girls wrestling debuts at state inside CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s yet another first for girls wrestling in Nebraska. The first time NSAA state wrestling includes girls and they wrestled Friday in front of a sold-out crowd at CHI Health Center. The last session of the day, the semifinals attracted a capacity crowd.

The girls started with first-round matches early in the afternoon, then quarterfinal matches. A short break before the semifinals at six o’clock. The top wrestlers in each weight class had byes avoiding the first round.

Regan Rosseter from Westside will face Pacie Lee from Nebraska City in the 126 state championship Saturday. Rylee Hoppe from Norfolk won three matches Friday punching her ticket to the state title match at 132 where she will face Selena Zamora from SSC. Also from Norfolk, Lesly Rodriguez made it to tomorrow at 138 and Angelean Rose Omaha Central advanced to the 145 state championship with a pin against Stephanie Gonzalez from SSC.

