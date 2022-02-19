Advertisement

Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford confirms he has cancer

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Brad Ashford, who represented Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District from 2015-2017, said in a Facebook post Friday evening that he is battling brain cancer.

A little brain cancer. I promise I will do everything I possibly can do to encourage our community to work to work together for the common good. 🙏🏻

Posted by Brad Ashford on Friday, February 18, 2022

Ashford, a Democrat, lost his seat in Congress to Republican Don Bacon in 2016, made headlines in 2020 when he crossed party lines to endorse his former rival in the 2020 election. At that time, Bacon was running for re-election against Democratic challenger Kara Eastman for a second time and won in the same district that voted for Democrat Joe Biden, securing his spot amid Nebraska’s “blue dot.”

Earlier this month, Ashford had thanked the community for their concern as he was recovering from “a reoccurring issue,” saying he had been in the hospital at UNMC for a few weeks before moving to a Madonna Health System rehabilitation center.

Thank you for your calls, concern, and your thoughts and prayers. I've been in the hospital University of Nebraska...

Posted by Brad Ashford on Monday, February 7, 2022

