Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - One warm weekend day ahead of a cold blast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a mild Friday with a climb to the 50s and 60s! Changes are blowing in this evening behind our latest cold front... temperatures fall fast tonight thanks to gusty N winds as high as the 30s to near 40s.

Wind forecast Friday into Saturday (wowt)

We’ll cool off fast with lows in dropping into the teens early Saturday and highs falling to the low 40s behind that cold front... with returning gusty winds in the afternoon it will feel chilly all day!

Saturday forecast (wowt)

Windy Saturday PM (wowt)

Warmer weather is here by Sunday! Take advantage of the warmth and get outside while it’s here! We’ll have less wind and a good amount of sun making it a gorgeous day for the outdoors and Arctic air isn’t far behind!

Sunday outdoors forecast (wowt)

We’re tracking another round of chilly air next work week that pushes us back to the 10s by next Tuesday... a string of chilly days continues for the rest of the work week thanks to a round of Arctic air!

Arctic blast next week (wowt)

This could come along with the potential for moisture and we’re tracking snow chances Monday night into Tuesday... there is the possibility of freezing drizzle Tuesday morning. That could lead to icy roads. Stay with us as we continue to monitor our next system.

Snow potential next week (wowt)

Next week is looking chillier and more active than our recent pattern with the potential for more unsettled weather around the end of next work week. Stay tuned!

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App:

