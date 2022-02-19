Decision 2022: Changes in Nebraska polling places for upcoming primary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some voters might have to change their route when they travel to cast their ballot in the upcoming May primary.

Following the recent census, the Nebraska Legislature drew new legislative boundaries at the state level and that filters down to new precincts in the counties.

The redistricting means there will be new polling places for some voters. Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse tells 6 News all registered voters will be notified.

“Every registered voter in mid to late March will receive a yellow postcard, it will have their new polling place information on it, regardless of whether their polling place changed or didn’t change all voters will get this time around,” said Kruse.

Kruse says the district changes will not greatly affect the number of polling places in Douglas County.

“We always have about the same number of precincts about 230 precincts, about 215 buildings actually physical buildings because some places will accommodate two precincts.”

Kruse says voters can be assured there will still have neighborhood polling places and the Election Commissioners office will work to keep voters in their precincts when possible. He also says it’s important to keep that yellow card when it comes in the mail in late March.

“We don’t ever want a voter to feel disenfranchised or confused on Election day that’s why we do start these processes early, even though we’re three months away from the election it’s never too early to start.”

Kruse says after voters receive their yellow cards in March, they can go to the Election Commissioners website.

There, voters will find information about their polling place including a picture of the site and which entrance to use.

