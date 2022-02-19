David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid morning, more wind this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our wild swings in temperatures continue today. After hitting 60 degrees on Friday, we’ve fallen into the low teens to start Saturday morning. Wind chills will be near zero heading out the door early in the morning. Winds will back off for the mid-morning hours so wind chills should not be a huge issue. However, winds will increase once again by Noon and into the afternoon, this time coming out of the southwest. This will help temperatures to rebound to around 40, but will likely result in wind chills that remain in the 20s and 30s for most of the day. Southwest winds could gust up to 30mph at times late this afternoon, with the gusty conditions lasting into the overnight. That will actually help to keep us from getting too cold overnight, with lows only dropping into the lower 30s.

Gusty Winds Saturday Afternoon (WOWT)

Another big swing in temperatures is likely on Sunday as those southwest winds continue to blow. Temperatures will jump into the 40s just after sunrise, surging into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. Unlike Friday, winds will actually drop off for Sunday afternoon so it will be a little easier to enjoy the warmth. Just as we’ve seen the last few days, the warmth doesn’t last long. Another cold front will be moving in by Sunday evening, leading to falling temperatures into the start of the work week.

Sunday Afternoon Warm Up (WOWT)

A storm system will push into the Midwest starting on Monday, potentially bringing wintry weather to parts of the area. Initially, we will just see increasing clouds on Monday along with chillier weather. Late Monday into Tuesday, a light wintry mix may develop, changing to light snow Tuesday morning. Right now, the heavier precipitation will likely stay to the north of Omaha, but a light dusting of snow can’t be ruled out. Impacts look low for the metro area but check back for updates as the system gets closer. Very cold air will settle in for the middle of next week, with highs in the teens likely for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of light winter weather is possible by Thursday, but again impacts look low for the metro area.

