David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy overnight, much warmer Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a short reprieve from the windy conditions, gusty south winds returned this afternoon. Temperatures have remained cool, coming in just below average with highs in the upper 30s. However, wind chills remain in the 20s thanks to the south winds gusting up to 35mph at times. Gusty winds will stick with us through the evening and into the overnight, though temperatures will not get all that cold. We’ll slowly fall into the lower 30s by around 10pm, but that’s about as cold as we get tonight. Temperatures actually start warming after midnight, back into the middle 30s by sunrise.

Omaha's Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

The overnight gusty winds will help to set the stage for a fantastic warm-up on Sunday. Temperatures start off in the 30s, but should make the jump into the 50s by Noon! Highs should top out in the low to mid 60s across most of eastern Nebraska. Slightly cooler with highs in the 50s for western Iowa. Winds will be breezy in the morning but actually back off for the afternoon so it should be a fantastic day across the area.

Wintry Mix Tuesday (WOWT)

Unfortunately, the Spring-like weather doest stick around. We turn cooler on Monday as a wintry system approaches. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day, but the metro area will remain dry. Temperatures likely top out in the 40s, still not bad for February. A significant push of cold air arrives Monday night, with temperatures falling into the teens Tuesday morning. A light wintry mix is possible after Midnight into the morning hours, changing to a little light snow. Right now precipitation amounts look minimal for the metro area, but we’ll keep an eye on it. The cold then settles in for several days, with his in the teens for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Another round of some light snow is possible again on Thursday.

