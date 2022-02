RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were called to a house fire in Ralson Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived at a home near S 85th St & Geiler Ave. around 2:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and the fire caused extensive damage to the back of the house.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

