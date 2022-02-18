Winter outlook recap and what’s left heading into Spring

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a season filled with snow last time around, this season has been quite the opposite. The Omaha metro has recorded less than 8″ of snow for the season through February 17th and Valley and Lincoln have seen even less. It has been quite the snow drought for us. This lines up well with my Winter Outlook when I said lower than average snowfall for this season.

Seasonal Snowfall (WOWT)

I also expected warmer than average temperatures for winter has a whole and so far that has played out as well. Temperature anomalies for the November through January timeframe show much of the country in the middle of a warmer than average winter. And as you know February has be rather mild as well.

Temp Anomalies (WOWT)

Even though the final week of February is expected to be cold, it won’t be enough to chip into the overall warmth we’ve seen.

Month by month my winter outlook has several aspects that have played out and a few that have shifted to a later timeframe. January will end up being our coldest month rather than December and I’d lean on March having the most moisture now that February has been so incredibly dry.

Month by Month (WOWT)

February has been rather extraordinary in the snow department as well. Here’s a stat: With no snow in the forecast through Feb 20th, this will be the first time in recorded history (1880s) that we have gone that deep into February without snow!

Overall this is the 12th lowest amount of snow we’ve had in a season to date as well. As expected in a typical La Nina, the storm track has taken most of the snow to our north and steered it east towards the Great Lakes states into the Northeast.

Total Snow (WOWT)

What about the rest of winter meaning...March. The pattern definitely favors warmer than average weather for the eastern 2/3rds of the country. The Great Lakes area will likely benefit the most from the moisture but I’m hoping with can at least muster average precipitation in March. That’s roughly 3″ of snow and about 1.8″ of liquid.

March Temps (WOWT)

With that in mind, my call for below average snowfall for the season as a whole needs to be pushed down a bit lower. Rather than 18-26″ of snow, I think the best odds reside in the 10-18″ range of snow for the season now.

Snow Forecast (WOWT)

Unfortunately that will not help with the drought conditions that as of lately have started to creep in from the west little by little.

Drought Monitor (WOWT)

