Winter Olympics Day 15 highlights: U.S. figure skaters shine; men’s curling falls short of bronze

(NBC) - Watch features and highlights from Friday’s Olympic Games in Beijing.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

FREESTYLE SKIING

Eileen Gu sends statement with near-perfect pipe final Run 2

Hitting nearly 14 feet on her opening rightside 900 cork Buick grab, China’s Eileen Gu upped her score in the halfpipe final by adding back-to-back alley-oop flat spins at the end of Run 2 to score a 95.25.

CURLING

U.S. falls to Canada in men’s curling bronze medal game

The U.S. men’s curling team was kept off the podium after an 8-5 loss to Canada in the bronze medal game Friday.

FIGURE SKATING

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in short program

American figure skaters Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in the pairs short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc scored 74.13 points.

China’s Sui and Han lead after dazzling short program

China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong dazzle with their routine in the pairs short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The pair is in first place going into the free skate.

NBC OLYMPICS ZONE EXTRAS

BOBSLEDDING

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor on her son and support system

37-year-old bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is getting ready for what could be the last race of her Olympic career, with her toddler and husband by her side.

SPEED SKATING

From blade to boot, not all ice skates are created equal

Jo Ling Kent learns what crucial design details make different types of skates unique, with help from figure skater Ashley Wagner and speed skater Joey Cheek.

FREESTYLE SKIING

How Brita Sigourney’s pets helped her through injuries

With a long list of serious injuries, freestyle skier Brita Sigourney has become “a little beat up” but her love of the sport and two furry friends keep her coming back to the halfpipe.

OLYMPICS HISTORY

12 years ago today, the U.S. reached unprecedented heights

On Feb, 17, 2002, Team USA had its most successful day EVER at the Winter Games. A trio of athletes, now icons in their sport, made golden history. Sam Brock looks at the winning moments that haven’t yet been topped.

OLYMPICS RECAP

Relive the best moments from Olympic Day 13

From Alex Hall and Nick Goepper going 1-2 in ski slopestyle to a heroic effort by the U.S. men’s hockey team against Slovakia, relive the most captivating moments

