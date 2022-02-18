Advertisement

White House accuses Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday. (Source: UNTV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Friday accused Russia of being responsible for recent cyberattacks targeting Ukraine’s defense ministry and major banks.

The announcement from Anne Neuberger, the White House’s chief cyber official, was the most pointed attribution of responsibility for cyber intrusions that have unfolded as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

