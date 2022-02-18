Thursday Feb. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports fewer than 100 cases, 6 deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Nebraska data snapshot

While Iowa has disassembled its COVID-19 dashboard, Nebraska’s hospital and respiratory illness dashboard remains.

According to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data through Wednesday:

DEATHS: DHHS reported 43 COVID-19 deaths in the eight days, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,183 people.

CASES: Testing numbers across the state have been holding nearly steady in recent weeks, but in the past eight days about 6,500 more tests were conducted compared to the week prior. Positive tests among those 61,998 tests pulled Nebraska’s positivity rate down from 13.9% to 10.5% as of Saturday. About a month ago, it was 27%.

Of the new cases reported in the past two weeks, 233 were verified as variants, bringing the total number of the state’s verified variant cases to 13,553: All but eight of newly verified cases were omicron variants; the rest were delta variant cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The state’s health department also reported 195 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday compared to the number of patients eight days prior, bringing Wednesday’s total to 390 COVID-19 patients. The last time DHHS reported fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska was in October; about a month ago, there were 714 patients.

According to the Nebraska Hospital Capacity & Respiratory Illness dashboard, as of Wednesday, hospitals across the state were caring for 293 adult COVID-19 patients, down from 458 reported about a week ago. There were 86 adult COVID-19 patients in ICUs, down from 110 patients reported about a week ago. The state dashboard also reported 11 pediatric COVID-19 patients, half as many as about a week ago; five remain in ICUs.

Overall statewide hospital capacity, which is based on staffing levels, increased for adult patients in the last week. As of Wednesday, 74% of 3,238 adult beds were occupied, compared with 76% of 3,245 adult beds full about a week ago. Pediatric wards had 79% of 372 beds full, compared with 81% of 363 pediatric beds occupied the week prior.

ICU capacity was also improved in the two-week period: As of Wednesday, 78% of 491 adult beds were filled, compared with 81% of 490 adult beds occupied about a week ago; and 78% of 153 pediatric ICU beds were full, as they were about a week ago.

VACCINATIONS: The state’s vaccination rate for the 1.77 million residents ages 5 and older increased about 0.3% to 67% in the past two weeks. The state administered 9,024 doses in the last eight days.

VACCINATION BREAKTHROUGHS: DHHS updated its breakthrough data roughly every 4-5 weeks, and last updated its data about week ago.

INFLUENZA & RSV: The state also updated its flu and RSV data this past week. Flu positivity increased in the state from 6.4% on Feb. 5 to 8.2% as of Saturday. About a year earlier, it was 0.4%. RSV positivity went up slightly but remains low, decreasing from 1.5% on Feb. 5 to 1.2% as of Saturday. At this time in 2021, it was 0.3%; in 2020, it was non-existent.

Douglas County update

In its Thursday update, the Douglas County Health Department was encouraging residents to help continue the decline in local COVID-19 stats.

“As the recent surge of COVID-19 cases fades, there are a few things we all can do to help this trend to continue. The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) wants to remind everyone to take care of yourself, practice good hand hygiene, consider avoiding large indoor crowds of people you don’t know, and consider making the choice to wear a face covering.”

DEATHS: DCHD reported six COVID-19 deaths on Thursday: an unvaccinated woman in her 40s, an unvaccinated man in his 50s, an unvaccinated woman in her 60s, a vaccinated woman in her 70s, an unvaccinated woman in her 80s, and a vaccinated man older than age 80 have died.

The latest deaths bring the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,050 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported 98 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the local pandemic total to 141,196 cases. Wednesday’s report brings the seven-day average to 140 cases — the lowest since Oct. 26 — down from 160 cases on Tuesday and 209 cases on Monday. The last time DCHD reported fewer than 100 new cases was July 29.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels.

As of Wednesday afternoon, local hospitals were 88% full, with 174 beds available, down from 220 reported a day earlier. ICUs were 86% full with 43 beds available, three more than the day prior. Pediatric ICUs were 84% full with 21 beds available, eight more than reported a day earlier.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: On Wednesday afternoon, there were 10 fewer COVID-19 patients than reported the day prior, for a total of 258 in local hospitals, according to DCHD’s Thursday report. Of those patients, nine were in pediatric care. In local ICUs, there were 45 adult patients, 23 of them on ventilators.

Additionally, three adult patients and one pediatric patient were awaiting COVID-19 test results, DCHD said Thursday.

VACCINATIONS: To date, 66.2% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. The most recent group authorized for vaccination, youth ages 5-11, is 31.4% vaccinated; 65.8% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

THURSDAY

4-7 p.m. at Central High School , located at 124 N. 20th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

4-7 p.m. at Omaha Northwest High Magnet School, located at 8204 Crown Point Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at : 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

