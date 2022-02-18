Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Big temperature swings through the weekend!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Get ready for warm and breezy end to the week! After temps start in the teens in most locations, we’ll see highs reach well into the 50s this afternoon!

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Pay attention to the wind today as well. South winds this morning will become west later on this afternoon and eventually north by this evening. The afternoon and evening wind gusts will easily be the 30s with some up to 45 mph possible overnight.

Friday Wind
Friday Wind(WOWT)

That north wind tonight will drive temperatures down down down heading into Saturday morning with lows in the teens likely by Saturday morning. Even with the cold start, we’ll be able to rebound back to average near 40 mph in the afternoon. South winds by the afternoon will help with that gusting to near 30 mph.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

Sunday is by far the best day of the weekend with highs soaring into the 60s easily! Thankfully it won’t be all the windy either. Enjoy that because colder air is set to move in starting Monday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Monday night into Tuesday morning, with colder air pouring in, we’ll see the potential for a little light snow or perhaps some freezing drizzle. There isn’t a lot moisture to work with but if this holds, there may be some impacts to Tuesday morning’s commute. It would be a long drawn out light snow if it moves through with most of it travelling to our north. Stay tuned for the latest on this through the weekend.

Tuesday Snow
Tuesday Snow(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

