Ricketts: Nebraska State Sen. Mike Groene resigning
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday evening that State Sen. Mike Groene is resigning his position.
Groene issued a statement shortly after:
According to Omaha-based news website Nebraska Sunrise News a long-time aide found photos of herself on Groene’s computer, including close-ups of “provocative body parts.”
The Nebraska Unicameral executive board confirmed to 6 News that they had received a workplace harassment complaint and that it was being investigated, but did not provide any specifics.
“We are aware of recent press reports regarding a workplace harassment complaint.
A complaint of workplace harassment is taken very seriously by the Nebraska Legislature. The Legislature has adopted a Workplace Harassment Policy that requires prompt and appropriate action be taken when a complaint is received. It also provides that anyone receiving or investigating a complaint keep it confidential during the pendency of the investigation to protect the complainant and the process.
We can confirm that such a complaint was received, that the policy is being followed, and that the investigation is ongoing.”
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for details.
