OPPD board approves vice president of customer service

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors approved Tim McAreavey as Vice President of Customer Service on Thursday.

McAreavey currently serves as OPPD’s Director of Supply Chain Management. He has been with the company since 2016 and has previously served as the VP of Business and Customer Service for Cabela’s.

He will take up the position on March 6 and replace Juli Comstock, who retired earlier this month.

