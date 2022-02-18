Advertisement

OPPD board approves vice president of customer service

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors approved Tim McAreavey as Vice President of Customer Service on Thursday.

McAreavey currently serves as OPPD’s Director of Supply Chain Management. He has been with the company since 2016 and has previously served as the VP of Business and Customer Service for Cabela’s.

He will take up the position on March 6 and replace Juli Comstock, who retired earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Omaha animal abuse case
Nebraska Humane Society details conditions of animals retrieved in January; two arrested on felony warrants
Ralston home catches fire
Ralston home destroyed in fire
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate program...
Allowed to compete in Olympics despite positive drug test, Kamila Valieva fails to medal in figure skating
Gambling in Nebraska
Officials hoping to break ground on Omaha casino by late spring

Latest News

Omaha woman sentenced for distributing meth and heroin
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Big temperature swings through the weekend!
Rusty's Morning Forecast
(AP graphic)
Thursday Feb. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports fewer than 100 cases, 6 deaths