Omaha woman sentenced for distributing meth and heroin

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -An Omaha woman will serve 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin while in possession of a firearm.

Jessica Anzaldo, 34, was sentenced to 10 years for the drug charge, and five consecutive years for the gun charge. After serving her time in prison, she will be required to do five years of supervised release.

In September of 2019, investigators say Anzaldo sold an undercover officer more than 50 grams of meth. A search warrant on her Omaha home later revealed a quarter pound of meth, around 10 grams of heroin, and a gun.

Three additional baggies of heroin, adding up to 25 grams, were found on her while being booked into corrections.

At that time, Anzaldo admitted she had been distributing drugs for about six months.

