Omaha investigators believe early morning fire was intentionally set

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are looking for tips in an early morning fire that they believe was intentionally set.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, fire crews were called to a house near Saddle Creek and Leavenworth. The fire was knocked down in less than 10 minutes but the damage was substantial.

An estimated $40,000.

The good news is that no one was hurt. However, the fire is deemed suspicious.

Officials want to notify the public that if anyone has any information can call the ARSON hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

