Officer sent to hospital after fight at OPS middle school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha officer had to be taken to the hospital to be checked out after a disturbance at an OPS middle school.

Police were called to Beveridge Magnet School Friday around 11:30 a.m. Police say there was a fight going on in the school between an eighth-grade student and school staff.

“They went to take him into custody and at that time another family member arrived at the school, it’s unknown at this point how that family member got into the school, officers also had to deal with that subject. At some point during the scuffle, an officer ended up bumping his head on the ground and he’s going to be transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure,” said Capt. Marcia West, Omaha Police.

Police at the scene believe the officer will be okay and say someone was taken into custody. They tell 6 News there was not a school resource officer in the school at the time of the incident.

