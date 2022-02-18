Advertisement

Murder suspect arrested following St. Paul standoff

St. Paul Arrest
St. Paul Arrest(KSNB)
By Spencer Schubert
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Throughout the day and into Thurday evening, the Grand Island Police Department, with key assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, and St. Paul Police Department were able to identify and locate a suspect in the homicide investigation resulting in the death of Said Abdullahi Farah from a wound to his neck.

Just before 8 p.m., 34-year-old Donald Anthony of Grand Island was taken into custody following a warrant service by the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team, and is being booked for First Degree Murder, Use of a Weapon during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

Donald Anthony was arrested Thursday night in St. Paul for a Grand Island murder
Donald Anthony was arrested Thursday night in St. Paul for a Grand Island murder(Hall County Jail)

The Police Department is thankful for the cooperation of the public and our local law enforcement in coming together to create a rapid resolution to such a serious event.

