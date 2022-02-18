MCC, Lozier team up in trade career sponsorship

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a nationwide problem. Finding young people to work in skilled trades.

“I think the times have changed to where we are requiring a little bit more experience in our skilled trades.”

Helping fill Omaha’s skilled labor shortage here at Lozier, a program finding, training, and retaining the next generation of skilled workers.

Lozier and Metro Community College partner in the sponsorship for the trades program and it seems to be working.

“I’m seeing an uptick in the trades starting to rebound with the sponsorship program with the pairing with Metro to bring the skilled trades back up to the level that it needs to be,” said Jeremy Nadgwick, Maintenance Supervisor.

Paid tuition and books along with a part-time job are major highlights of the two-year program.

“Always been interested in hands-on stuff, school kind of bored me. It’s always been working with my hands.”

Jacob Balsano is one of the 15 current students working at Lozier while attending Metro. Jacob says the on-the-job training sets him up for the future.

“I’m learning bits and pieces of every trade. I’m learning how to be an electrician, a plumber, a welder, fabrication...I mean I’m learning everything. That’s what I love about this program really, is you learn everything.”

Seth Redding is a week away from joining 26 current Lozier employees who are program graduates. The hands-on learning fits his style.

“When it’s in front of you and you get to physically touch it and get your hands on it, figure it out for yourself I feel you understand things way better.”

Seth says balancing school and work is easier when the two are connected.

”I was on second shift with my classes and then after that, I went to third shift based around my classes. Every schedule I’ve been on is based around my schooling.”

He says two friends saw how the program worked and moved from a four-year college into the trades.

“They were both chasing a degree they didn’t see a future in.”

Jacob Balsano says there is one more important part of the program.

“I’m getting out with no college debt.”

This marks the 10th year Metro and Lozier have teamed up. They’re taking applications through Feb. 25th.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.