Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeking full-time crisis co-responder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is taking a new approach to how they handle mental health-related calls: They are looking to add a therapist to their roster, hoping it will help better the community they serve.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to a wide range of calls each day. Some are related to a mental health crisis posing a challenge for those responding.

“We are law enforcement officers — we are professional law enforcement officers,” said Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “We are not professional therapists, so we have some training to deal with individuals that are experiencing a mental health challenge but nowhere near what a licensed clinician would have.”

So the Sheriff’s Office says they are looking to add a mental health co-responder.

Right now, they use a team of therapists at Lutheran Family Services, calling on them when a crisis breaks out — and if someone is available, they’ll come out.

But this position would be different: The co-responder would be able to immediately respond to calls with deputies because they would already be working alongside those responding.

“What we would like to see is someone who is fully on staff; someone that can go out on calls when it’s safe to do so,” Hudson said.

He said they see a steady flow of mental health-related calls — some that even turn dangerous — making the need for a full-time staff member all the more crucial.

“We are starting to see them kind of on a more regular basis,” he said. “And for us, it’s a minimum of two if not three deputies per call. So if we can get someone in there to help us, and not so much expedite the call but handle the call in the safest and efficient way possible… that’s what we are looking to do.”

The Sheriff’s Office would still be leaning on Lutheran Family Services to make this a reality. The organization currently has a grant for a co-responder through the end of the year. That would pay for this new position.

“Really it’s not even just the mental health but it’s what’s going on with the individual,” said Brad Negrete, director of urgent care and crisis response at Lutheran Family Services. “Maybe they need some resources, maybe they need a wide variety of things that’s causing them to contact 911 in lieu of reaching out to a therapist or a caseworker or 211.”

Chief Deputy Hudson said once the grant is up, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners will decide whether it was successful and should continue on. He said the need in the community is so great, he hopes Douglas County one day has an entire unit of co-responders dedicated to helping on mental health calls.

“Ideally in the future, what I would like to see is responding to certain situations like this, making sure that the individual is not armed, accessing the situation, getting it under control, and then turning that individual over to a mental health team,” he said.

Leaders with the sheriff’s office say the co-responder would be able to provide services after the call, making sure those suffering from mental health challenges actually get long-term care.

