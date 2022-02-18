Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Fremont’s Taylor McCabe

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The numbers are adding over the course of four seasons of varsity basketball. Taylor McCabe now holds the Nebraska girls record for the most career three-pointers, she set that record with her 364th. That came against Grand Island. Not too long before that, she also reached 2,000 career points.

Taylor continues to build on both of those marks in the final weeks of the season. Fremont will be back on the court Friday night against Lincoln North Star before closing out the regular season Saturday night home against Lincoln Northeast. Next season McCabe will play college basketball at Iowa.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Groth
Omaha Police officer arrested, facing federal child porn charge
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Douglas County Health Director lifts Omaha mask mandate
Omaha animal abuse case
Nebraska Humane Society details conditions of animals retrieved in January; two arrested on felony warrants
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Iowa Department of Transportation
Woman killed in Council Bluffs motorcycle crash

Latest News

Felix Lemetti
Felix Lemetti brings a great attitude to Omaha basketball while moving positions
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Winter Olympics Day 14 highlights: U.S. women’s hockey team misses gold; Shiffrin crashes out a third time
Millard North visits Creighton Prep's Birdcage
Millard North holds off Creighton Prep
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Winter Olympics Day 13 highlights: Alex Hall’s ‘pretzel’ impresses; U.S. take gold, silver in freestyle skiing