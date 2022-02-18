Athlete of the Week: Fremont’s Taylor McCabe

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The numbers are adding over the course of four seasons of varsity basketball. Taylor McCabe now holds the Nebraska girls record for the most career three-pointers, she set that record with her 364th. That came against Grand Island. Not too long before that, she also reached 2,000 career points.

Taylor continues to build on both of those marks in the final weeks of the season. Fremont will be back on the court Friday night against Lincoln North Star before closing out the regular season Saturday night home against Lincoln Northeast. Next season McCabe will play college basketball at Iowa.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.